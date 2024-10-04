First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.65 and traded as high as $50.50. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 11,211 shares trading hands.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $249.88 million, a PE ratio of 132.84 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 378.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,717,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,038,000 after buying an additional 386,980 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,534,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 71,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.