First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.65 and traded as high as $50.50. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 11,211 shares trading hands.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $249.88 million, a PE ratio of 132.84 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 378.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.