First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,278,000 after buying an additional 1,445,606 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 597,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,475,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $91.17.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

