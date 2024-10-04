First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $214.92 and last traded at $214.91, with a volume of 142645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.96.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.25.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 602.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 44.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.