First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Stock Holdings Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 4,668.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,309 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTGS. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 334,209 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $251,000.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.