First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.42 and last traded at $104.42, with a volume of 9416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.43.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3502 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

