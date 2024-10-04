First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.22 and last traded at $132.22, with a volume of 44238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.60.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0999 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
