First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.22 and last traded at $132.22, with a volume of 44238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.60.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0999 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTC. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $147,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

