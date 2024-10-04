First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

