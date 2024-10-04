First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.59, with a volume of 58532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,844,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,496,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,668,000 after purchasing an additional 232,129 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

