First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,392,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,717,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,318,000 after acquiring an additional 70,047 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,078,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

