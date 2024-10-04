First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,112,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,102 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 792,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 588,549 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 548,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 482,281 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

