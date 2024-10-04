First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.34 and last traded at $111.34, with a volume of 7545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $812.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,567,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 927.4% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,323,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

