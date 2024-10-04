FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Position Trimmed by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $35,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $183.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

