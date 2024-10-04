Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FI opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $183.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.