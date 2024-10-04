Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.40. 1,859,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,827. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.56. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $185.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

