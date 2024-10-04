Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Increased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FI stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $183.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average is $158.56. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.64.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

