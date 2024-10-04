Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 109.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Five Below by 30.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Five Below by 1,842.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

