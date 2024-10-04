Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.75, but opened at $93.22. Five Below shares last traded at $94.57, with a volume of 284,719 shares traded.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

