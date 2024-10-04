Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $113.46 and last traded at $113.84. 297,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,415,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 361.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

