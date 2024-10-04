Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Shares Up 9.7% – What’s Next?

Flow Beverage Corp. (OTC:FLWBF – Get Free Report) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Flow Beverage Company Profile

Flow Beverage Corp. engages in the developing, marketing, selling, and distributing natural alkaline spring water-based beverages under the Flow brand name in Canada and the United States. It offers co-packing services. The company's spring water available in organic and natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, strawberry+rose, cucumber+mint, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, and pomegranate, as well as vitamin-infused water comprising elderberry, citrus, cherry, strawberry+kiwi, and raspberry+lemon.

