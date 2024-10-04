Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Fluence Energy worth $26,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,123.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.54.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

