Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

