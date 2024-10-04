Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 11,937,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 53,768,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 238,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

