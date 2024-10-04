Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $76.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion and a PE ratio of 55.79. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $82.23.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,040.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

