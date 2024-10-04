Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.77. 28,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 215,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Forsys Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. Its flagship project is the Norasa uranium project, which includes the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects located in the Republic of Namibia. The company was formerly known as Forsys Technologies Inc and changed its name to Forsys Metals Corp.

See Also

