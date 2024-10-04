Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.54 and traded as high as C$6.60. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.56, with a volume of 703,699 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FVI shares. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of C$355.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

