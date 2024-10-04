Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIN. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3,069.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

