Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 79.11% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

