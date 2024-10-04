Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 79.11% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
