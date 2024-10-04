Fouad Namouni Sells 3,633 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,332.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Blueprint Medicines Price Performance
Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.58.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BPMC
Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after acquiring an additional 147,827 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,768,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $218,000.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blueprint Medicines
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.