FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 38,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,183,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

FOXO Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get FOXO Technologies alerts:

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About FOXO Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Kr8 Ai Inc. sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOXO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.