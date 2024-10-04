Franchise Capital Ltd Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Franchise Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,754 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $87.02 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

