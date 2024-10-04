Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.58. 577,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,670. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average is $122.23.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,167,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $8,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,244,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,731,000 after acquiring an additional 139,826 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 116.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

