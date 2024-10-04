Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $575,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,752.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,486 shares of company stock worth $2,568,171. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.