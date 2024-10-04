Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.33 and last traded at $37.39. 18,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 30,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $441.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLCA. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,991,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,758,000 after purchasing an additional 363,856 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

