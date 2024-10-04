Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 3.73% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLMX. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth $2,069,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 121,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 347,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,338,000.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Price Performance

FLMX opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

