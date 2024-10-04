Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 3,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Franklin Wireless Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

