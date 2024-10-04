Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares traded.
Frankly Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.23.
About Frankly
Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.
