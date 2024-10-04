Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $35.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several research firms have commented on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,072,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,777,000 after acquiring an additional 108,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,415,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,677,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,257,000 after buying an additional 1,462,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,758,000 after buying an additional 1,587,145 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,796,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.00 and a beta of 1.10. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

