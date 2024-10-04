Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 18,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 65,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Frontier Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.