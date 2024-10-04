FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FSBW

FS Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $42.36. 6,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,281. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $330.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in FS Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.