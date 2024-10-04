FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1105456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
