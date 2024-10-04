FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1105456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

