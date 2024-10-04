FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1105456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.