FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.14. Approximately 84,876 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $623.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUFQ. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,737,000.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

