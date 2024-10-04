FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.26. 23,429 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 11,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

