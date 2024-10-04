FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.63 and traded as high as $12.74. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 76,432 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

