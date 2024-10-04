Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
