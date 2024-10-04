Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Sells £176,623.20 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White sold 129,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £176,623.20 ($236,253.61).
Funding Circle Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of LON FCH opened at GBX 134.17 ($1.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £421.65 million, a P/E ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.58. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 144.34 ($1.93).
About Funding Circle
