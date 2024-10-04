Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Sells £176,623.20 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White sold 129,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £176,623.20 ($236,253.61).

Funding Circle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON FCH opened at GBX 134.17 ($1.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £421.65 million, a P/E ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.58. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 144.34 ($1.93).

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

