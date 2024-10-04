Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 940.79 ($12.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,012 ($13.54). Future shares last traded at GBX 992.50 ($13.28), with a volume of 311,722 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($19.58) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Future to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.83) to GBX 733 ($9.80) in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,059.25 ($14.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,057.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 940.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,305.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

