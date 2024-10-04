FY2024 EPS Estimates for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Lifted by Northland Capmk

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Northland Capmk raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, September 16th.

BrainsWay Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 1.25. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

