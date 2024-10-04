FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$483.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.43. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$391.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$387.80 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,630.00. 44.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.