FY2024 EPS Estimates for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Decreased by Analyst

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Flywire in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $155,667.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares in the company, valued at $31,377,892.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

