FY2024 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.58.

TELUS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$22.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$20.04 and a 52-week high of C$25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.03.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 294.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TELUS news, Director Marc Parent purchased 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,135.60. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

